Milestones on Aging: Ageism: Prejudice against our future selves

Earlier this month, the American Society on Aging recognized Ageism Awareness Day. While this recognition flew under the radar with most Americans, it brought attention to one of the most widespread and socially accepted forms of prejudice.

The term "ageism" refers to two concepts: a socially constructed way of thinking about older persons based on negative attitudes and stereotypes about aging and a tendency to structure society based on an assumption that everyone is young, thereby failing to respond appropriately to the real needs of older persons.

Age discrimination is often not taken as seriously as other forms of discrimination. In fact, it’s widely accepted and often dismissed.

Ageism is notably most present in the workforce. People are working longer today than their parents and grandparents did because of improved health, longer life expectancy, later eligibility for Social Security benefits, and the demise of traditional pensions. As of February 2019, over 20% of Americans aged 65 or older were working or looking for work. This is twice the number from 1985. According to a 2021 study, older adults were brought in for interviews at a rate similar to younger applicants but were offered jobs 40% less frequently than younger candidates with similar skills.

Older Americans also encounter ageism in public settings such as stores, where sales clerks may assume they have all the time in the world and ignore them in favor of younger customers.

Discrimination can come within their families. Grandchildren may assume their grandparents couldn’t possibly understand what’s going on in their world, and may keep their conversations superficial, thinking it would be too hard to discuss culturally relevant issues or explain the latest trends and technology.

We see ageism in the news and in popular culture, with many often turning a blind eye. The competencies of celebrities and politicians and other celebrities are brought into question based on their age, often accompanied by light-hearted jokes or references to “senior moments.”

The true irony of ageism, is that most people aspire to live a long, healthy life. With their wishes granted, many will find themselves on the older end of the spectrum. So why is it then, that a common bias exists against the very demographic most aspire to be? Ultimately, many are insulting their future selves.

The average U.S. life expectancy rose from 68.2 in 1950 to 77.8 in 2020, and medical advancements mean that people are not only living longer, but are often at their maximum cognitive capacity deeper into old age. Yet, many seem unwilling to accept the reality, that age truly is “just a number.”

As actor Frances McDormand stated “I think that ageism is a cultural illness; not a personal illness.

Embracing this attitude is a major step toward combating age discrimination.

1. Speak up. Defend yourself from ageist comments.

2. Be positive. Share the experience and wisdom that come with age and share them in a positive light with those around you.

3. Be as independent as you can. If you assume that because you’re a certain age, you’re unable to do certain things, you won’t be able to do them.

4. Stay active. Let the world know that age has not slowed you down.