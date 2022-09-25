Milestones on Aging: When is it time to give up driving?

One of the harshest realities associated with aging is the loss of mobility and in some cases, freedoms. Having to make age-related lifestyle changes can be disheartening, stressful and, at times, inconvenient.

Many of us spend a vast majority of our lives behind the wheel as we commute to work, run errands for our families, embark out on a night of entertainment or even long-distance travel. There might come a time we must consider not only our safety, but also our passengers and other motorists.

There is no set age when anyone should stop driving. It is up to the individual or loved ones to assess their abilities and make an educated decision.

Two of the most important factors to consider when considering whether or not to continue driving are mental and physical health. Vision, hearing, reflexes and physical coordination are prime issues that can hinder an aging driver from being efficient and alert on the road.

More specific ailments can create complications: glaucoma, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, cataracts, arthritis, seizures, diabetes and other chronic issues. Drivers who take medications for any of these illnesses might be able to control symptoms and behaviors associated with their ailment. However, some medications cause side effects that create new risk factors when paired with driving. It is important to know exactly what medications an aging driver is taking, some of which warn against driving.

Many older adults exhibit warning signs that driving is no longer safe. You may have already noticed some of these, and there may be others you should keep an eye out for.

• Failure to yield or stop when prompted by signs or traffic lights

• Inability to recognize the right of way

• Inability to keep track of speed limits

• Forgetting to signal when turning or switching lanes

• Routinely becoming lost (especially in familiar areas)

• Inconsistent acceleration (erratic control of speeds)

• Challenges with recognizing distance between vehicles and objects

• Difficulty merging and changing lanes

• Frequent “near-misses” in which accidents almost occurred

• Road rage, anxiety and stress

Ultimately, safety is the most important consideration. Though it may be difficult to accept, an unsafe driver, no matter their age, can be a threat to themselves and others. An honest assessment of your driving abilities should ultimately be the determining factor in whether or not to continue to drive.

It is important to remember that giving up driving does not mean giving up independence: Most communities have a variety of transportation options, and online grocery ordering makes the transition easier.

If you do stop driving, it is often a good idea to keep your vehicle for a while. You might feel better just knowing it's there. And it may be easier to ask others for help if you can offer the use of your car.

While the decision to turn over the keys may be tough, it can keep you safe and healthy for years to come.