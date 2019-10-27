SIOUX CITY -- Veterans or future members of the military will participate in a controlled Canada goose hunt at Sioux City’s Green Valley Golf Course Tuesday, to remove a portion of the resident Canada goose population and make the golf course less inviting for geese.
The controlled hunt was the end product of a discussion between staff at Green Valley and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about how to address the growing population of local Canada geese, according to a press release.
The Iowa DNR worked with fellow area law enforcement agencies, the fire department, Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl and other groups to identify veterans willing to participate.
The hunt will begin before sunrise and conclude after lunch. Two to three hunters will be placed in each of the six blinds and each blind will have its zone of fire identified to keep the shot on the golf course property and to avoid buildings or other infrastructure. The parking lot will be closed and staff from the DNR and the golf course will be on hand to prevent access while the hunt is underway.
Hunters may take up to two geese each.
The hunt is being supported by the City of Sioux City, Green Valley Golf Course, Heavy Hauler Outdoor Gear, Mayhem Decoys, Scheels, Delta Waterfowl, Ducks Unlimited, Federal Ammunition, Fleet Farm and local hunters. The veterans will be treated to lunch by Texas Roadhouse and drinks by Chesterman Company.