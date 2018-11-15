USS Sioux City commanding officer Cmdr. Randy Malone points out a cabinet of Sioux City items on display on board the ship while giving the media a tour Thursday. The USS Sioux City will be commissioned Saturday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Cmdr. Randy Malone joined the armed services in part because of his family's ties to the military.
With a father who had served in the Army, Navy and Air Force, a brother in the Navy and two more in the Army, Malone decided that he, too, would serve his country.
"It was initially a family heritage," Malone said of his decision to join the Army National Guard.
A year later in 1986, Malone joined the Navy, and it's been his family since then, though he didn't expect to make a career out of the military at the time.
"Year two is when I really realized the Navy was for me," said Malone, who is the first commander of the USS Sioux City and will give the first speech after the ship is "brought to life" during Saturday's commissioning at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
It will be the first command at sea for Malone, a Holly Grove, Arkansas, native who proudly said he, his father and brothers have a combined 109 years of military service.
Malone, who's served 33 years himself, was trained as an electrician and was enlisted for 14 years before receiving his commission. After that time, he gravitated toward a leadership position.
"It happened along the way," he said. "I had some great leaders who acted as mentors."
Malone took command of the USS Sioux City's crew on Dec. 5 and command of the ship on Aug. 30. He'll command the ship and crew of about 75 sailors until June.
"Our goal is to make sure the ship is taken care of and ready to perform," he said.
USS Sioux City commanding officer Cmdr. Randy Malone demonstrates the controls used to steer the ship during a tour Thursday. Because of the technology on board, it takes only three crew members to operate the ship.
Lt. Cmdr. T.J. Orth, the USS Sioux City's operations officer, tells media during a tour of the ship Thursday how spaces within the ship can be reconfigured for changing missions. The modular design is unique to littoral combat ships like the USS Sioux City.
USS Sioux City Commander James R. Malone leads a tour on the airborne mission zone of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
USS Sioux City Commander James R. Malone stands at the bridge during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
USS Sioux City Commander James R. Malone stands at the bridge during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Crew members sell USS Sioux City merchandise during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
USS Sioux City Commander James R. Malone talks about the boat during a press conference aboard the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
USS Sioux City Commander James R. Malone, center left, stands at the bridge during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
US Naval Academy midshipmen walk on a passageway overlooking a reconfigurable mission space on the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Lt. CMDR T.J. Orth talks about the how spaces within the ship acan be reconfigured while speaking during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
The waterborne mission zone is shown during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The zone allows smaller boats to sail into the ship from its waterline. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
The waterborne mission zone is shown during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The zone allows smaller boats to sail into the ship from its waterline. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Narrow ladders and passageways are shown during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
The flight deck is shown during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynoads
A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman salutes the American flag (not pictured) before departing the USS Sioux City Thursday. Midshipmen from the Academy, where the ship will be commissioned Saturday, have toured the ship since its arrival in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday.
The USS Sioux City is shown at berth during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Snow cover chairs are shown stacked up Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Dewey Field as they are being set up for the commissioning of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, on Saturday, Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
USS Sioux City is shown for sale during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Ship controls are shown on the bridge during a tour of the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
An academy midshipman salutes after leaving the USS Sioux City, LCS 11, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The ship will be commissioned on Nov. 17. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
But first comes the commissioning on Saturday. Malone said it's a special honor to be the commander of any ship in the Navy, and it's a rare honor to be the commander of a ship at its commissioning. He joked that there's no pressure, even though he'll have to give a speech in front of several high-ranking Navy officers, including his commanding officer.
"It's absolutely the biggest honor you can have is to commission a ship," he said. "I'm nervous and I'm excited and I'm thrilled, anxious -- all those adjectives you can think of."
Once the commissioning is over, Malone and the crew will sail to their home base in Mayport, Florida. They've been away for more than five months, so it will be nice to be home again, Malone said. The crew will work on board the ship in port, then return to sea in early January for testing.
Malone said he's eager to see how the ship performs. Being part of the ship's first crew is both a benefit and a challenge, for many of the same reasons, he said. Much like a new car, they'll learn how the ship handles and maneuvers and address any issues that may pop up.
"You have to learn what the ship is about," he said. "The benefit is I get to test it."
