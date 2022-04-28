185th Air Refueling Wing names new commander

SIOUX CITY -- The smile on Col. Sonya Morrison's face came easy as she greeted guests to a Chamber of Commerce function Thursday afternoon at the 185th Air Base.

Hours earlier, she was informed she would be the next wing commander at the Sioux City-based 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard.

Her two previous commanders said Morrison's smile likely would have been just as wide if it were an ordinary day. Both said her outgoing, upbeat attitude will be an asset when she takes over command of the unit later this summer.

"She has all the right experience and all the right sight pictures for where we're going. Her ability to get out and connect with the community support and the National Guard are excellent," said Col. Mark Muckey, the current wing commander, who has been selected as the Deputy Adjutant General for Air for the Iowa National Guard at Camp Dodge in Des Moines.

A formal change of command ceremony is tentatively planned in August.

An Osceola, Iowa, native, Morrison has served as vice wing commander since May. She will be the unit's 15th wing commander and the first woman to hold the position.

Morrison said she's been the first woman to hold many of the positions she's filled in her career, so she wasn't sure how to respond to being the 185th's first female wing commander.

"I just look at it as I do my job and do what I need to do and serve the Air Force," she said. "I hope I can carry that forward. As a pilot in the Air Force, this is the position everyone should aspire to. I'm just amazed and honored to step into this role."

According to her biography, Morrison received her commission through the Army ROTC program after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 1999. She trained as a helicopter pilot with the Iowa Army National Guard and moved to the Air National Guard in 2005, training as an F-16 fighter pilot with the 132nd Fighter Wing in Des Moines before becoming a pilot with the 185th.

She previously served as the 185th Support Group commander and as the state director of staff at the Joint Forces Headquarters at Camp Dodge and flew remotely piloted aircraft at the 132nd Wing in Des Moines.

Brig. Gen. Larry Christensen, the 185th commander from 2014 to early 2019 said Morrison's variety of military experiences will benefit her and the 185th.

"She's very approachable and very concerned to make sure she takes care of the mission," Christensen said. "I think she's going to do a great job."

Muckey will leave Sioux City for Des Moines, where he will oversee Iowa's two Air National Guard wings, among other duties. The job will allow the Sioux City native to maintain contact with friends at the 185th and in the community while returning for weekend drills.

"Being back at the 185th was a phenomenal experience," said Muckey, who had been away from Sioux City for 30 years before assuming command of the unit. "I was in no rush to be done, but when the general says he needs you elsewhere, I'm excited to do a new job."

Muckey will be promoted to brigadier general in coming months.

Thursday's announcements also included a homecoming of sorts for Col. Stephanie Samenus, a longtime member of the 185th who left in June after accepting a position as the chief of human capital at the newly formed NGB-Space Operations with the National Guard Bureau at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Samenus will be returning to Iowa in December to replace Christensen as the Chief of Staff -- Air at the Iowa National Guard headquarters at Camp Dodge. She also will be promoted to brigadier general.

"Iowa's home," said Samenus, who was the 185th's vice wing commander before her promotion last summer. "This is a chance to serve not only Sioux City, but Des Moines and the whole state of Iowa."

Christensen will retire in December after 35 years of service in the Guard.

"It's been a great career," said Christensen, who grew up two miles south of the 185th base. "I can't emphasize enough how lucky I was to find the Guard."

