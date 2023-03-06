SIOUX CITY -- The 185th Air Refueling Wing Iowa Air National Guard has received the Meritorious Unit Award for its participation in a mission to help resettle refugees from Afghanistan.

The award, announced by the National Guard Bureau, honored the Sioux City unit's actions in 2021, when the Iowa Air Guard received short notice for support of Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome.

Iowa Guard members were stationed at Fort Dix in New Jersey, where they helped with logistics and sustainment in support of Afghan refugee resettlement.

Wing Commander Col. Sonya Morrison congratulated 185th members at a Saturday ceremony in which more than 100 members were recognized for their contributions.

"Some people spend their lives looking for a job or a mission or a connection that they may never find, I truly believe we have that at our unit," Morrison said in a news release from the 185th.

The 132nd Wing in Des Moines also received a Meritorious Unit Award, which is given to recognize organizations for outstanding heroism in combat as well as outstanding achievement or service in direct support of combat operations.