185th receives Outstanding Unit Award for 4th year in a row

SIOUX CITY -- For the fourth year in a row, the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for exceptionally meritorious service.

It's the 14th time in its history the Sioux City-based unit has earned the award.

"The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award is earned by every member of the 185th. This award is a direct reflection of the professionalism of our unit membership and an affirmation of the high quality of work they do every day," 185th Wing Commander Col. Mark Muckey said in a news release from the unit.

The award is given to units distinguishing themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievements that set them above other Air National Guard units.

The 185th was evaluated for its performance in 2019 and was cited for its operations that included thousands of flying hours and the unit's 100% manning that allows it to operate at full strength. The 185th also was commended for community involvement programs such as the boss lift program that allowed hundreds of civilian employers to fly with the unit and witness an inflight refueling. The 185th Medical Group also was recognized for its readiness training in Puerto Rico in which unit personnel provided care to more than 9,000 patients during a two-week period.

Equipped with U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers, the 185th has more than 900 full-time and part-time members. The unit's main mission is mid-air refueling, but it is also tasked with moving people and equipment around the world as well as development testing and evaluation.

