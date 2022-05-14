 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A son of Sioux City remembered

After 81 years, Sioux City native, who died at Pearl Harbor, finally brought home to rest

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- Harry Nichols left Sioux City 81 years ago, a new high school graduate and U.S. Navy enlistee, ready to see the world.

He finally returned home Friday after spending decades among the scores of sailors killed on board the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and buried as unknowns.

Harry Nicholas burial

Rear Adm. Terry Eddinger presents Harry Nichols' casket flag to niece Nancy Eischeid during burial services Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Nichols, a Sioux City native, was killed on board the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains were identified in 2019, but the COVID pandemic delayed a planned military service and burial until Friday.

With full military honors, Nichols was laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery next to his parents, Ernest and Florence Nichols, and older brother, Norman.

"There's nothing more important than today," said Mark Nichols, Norman's son and Harry's nephew, who lives in Melbourne, Florida. "Just bringing closure, waiting through the COVID crisis and having all the people here was spectacular and a huge honor."

Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols was just 21 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when he and 429 fellow USS Oklahoma crewmen were killed in the surprise attack, in which the battleship took multiple hits from Japanese torpedoes and rolled onto its side within minutes, trapping dozens of men below deck.

Harry Nichols

Sioux City native Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols was killed on board the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were in 2019, and he was buried Friday in Sioux City.

Born in Sioux City on Aug. 16, 1920, the second of three children, Harry Nichols graduated from East High School before enlisting in the Navy in January 1941. He and the rest of the USS Oklahoma's crew arrived in Pearl Harbor late on Dec. 5, filling the last spot in battleship row, where the ships were anchored on that fateful morning, a day that President Franklin Roosevelt would describe as one that would live in infamy.

"Yes, a day that certainly changed this family forever," Neil Peck, pastor of First United Methodist Church, said while speaking to Nichols' relatives gathered at his grave.

The day was the beginning of decades of uncertainty for Nichols' parents, his brother and sister, Betty, who must have wondered where his final resting place would be or if he'd ever be identified, Peck said. None lived long enough to see Harry's remains identified, but he lives on through the nieces and nephews who traveled to Sioux City to see his homecoming.

"It's a time to celebrate," Peck said. "We celebrate that there will be closure, but this legacy will live on. This is a day to celebrate his homecoming by remembering his sacrifice and the sacrifice of others who gave their life for freedom."

In the days after the Pearl Harbor attack, victims whose identities were both known and unknown were buried in Honolulu. Remains recovered in 1943 after the ship was righted were buried in mass graves in Honolulu's National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl. In 2015, the remains of 388 crewmen still unidentified were exhumed and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lab at Offutt Air Force base in Omaha, where a team of anthropologists used the latest DNA technology to identify as many of the remains as possible.

Harry Nicholas burial
Harry Nicholas burial
Harry Nicholas burial
Harry Nicholas burial
Harry Nicholas burial

Mark Nichols submitted a DNA sample in 2018, and on May 30, 2019, the family was notified that Harry Nichols' remains had been identified. A military service and burial were planned for March 2020, but COVID delayed those plans until Friday, when, under blue skies on a beautiful spring morning, dozens of area veterans lined the cemetery entrance in salute as the hearse bearing Nichols' flag-draped coffin passed by. A Navy honor guard carried the coffin between two rows of American flags -- a Patriot Guard rider standing at attention next to each one -- to the grave site.

Dozens more veterans were present paying their respects in a stirring display of patriotism and respect for a fallen comrade whom none of them had ever met.

"It's a huge honor, and the commitment to our nation's military is phenomenal," Mark Nichols said.

But glancing at the solemn faces of the many veterans gathered, the honor was theirs to welcome a long-lost son of Sioux City home.

