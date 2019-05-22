SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The fifth annual Thunder on the Missouri motorcycle parade to honor veterans, those who died for their country and those who are still missing will take place Sunday.
Staging for the 10-mile ride is from noon-2 p.m. at the Sergeant Bluff American Legion, 901 Topaz Drive, and will end at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City. An honor program and "thunder salute" will take place in the park at the Wall that Heals, the exact half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The parade is modeled after the Rolling Thunder ride in Washington, D.C.
All bikers and bike types are invited to participate in the ride. Helmets are required.
Sergeant Bluff American Legion Post 662 will have food and beverages available at the staging area.