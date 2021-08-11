Fighter training at 185th causing increased noise

SIOUX CITY -- Residents living near Sioux Gateway Airport/Col. Bud Day Field may notice an increased military presence and more noise through Thursday.

The 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard from Sioux Falls is basing its flying operations out of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard base in Sioux City during a three-day operation that ends Thursday.

The 114th Fighter Wing personnel, along with their F-16 aircraft, are conducting a training exercise in which they practice their ability to deploy to unfamiliar locations within a limited time. During the training, airmen will be generating and sustaining simulated combat air power from the Sioux City base.