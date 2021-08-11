 Skip to main content
Fighter training at 185th causing increased noise
Fighter training at 185th causing increased noise

185th Iowa Air National Guard

F-16s fly over the Sioux City Iowa Air National Guard base in January 2003, when the fighters left Sioux City for a new home in New York. F-16s with the South Dakota Air National Guard are training this week at Col. Bud Day Field and the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Residents living near Sioux Gateway Airport/Col. Bud Day Field may notice an increased military presence and more noise through Thursday.

The 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard from Sioux Falls is basing its flying operations out of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard base in Sioux City during a three-day operation that ends Thursday.

The 114th Fighter Wing personnel, along with their F-16 aircraft, are conducting a training exercise in which they practice their ability to deploy to unfamiliar locations within a limited time. During the training, airmen will be generating and sustaining simulated combat air power from the Sioux City base.

2:25 WATCH NOW: National Guard Bureau Chief visits 185th Air Refueling Wing
