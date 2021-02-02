Former 185th commander Dennis Swanstrom dies

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He probably knew it wasn't going to be beneficial to him, but he knew it would boost the unit and the community," Christensen said.

True to his nature, Swanstrom took the F-16 to airshows, promoting the unit and Sioux City. That promotional skill was one of his many gifts, Christensen said, in addition to being a great pilot and charismatic leader who cared for everyone on the base, no matter their rank.

"It didn't matter who you were, he could sit down and have a conversation with you. He was just one of those guys you could walk up to and you know he would have your best interest at heart," said Christensen, who was commander of the 185th for five years until March 2019 and is now the chief of staff for the Iowa Air National Guard at Camp Dodge in Des Moines.

Born in Lincoln and raised on a farm near Davey, Nebraska, Swanstrom joined the 185th Tactical Flight Group (now known as the 185th Air Refueling Wing), Iowa Air National Guard, eventually becoming commander in 1987. Under his command, the 185th converted from the A-7 Corsair fighter to the F-16 Falcon in 1991 and took part in the first Gulf War in the Middle East and ensuing missions enforcing no-fly zones over Iraq.