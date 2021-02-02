Former 185th commander Dennis Swanstrom dies

SIOUX CITY -- It's been 25 years since the gold F-16 graced Sioux City and airshows all over the United States, but Brig. Gen. Larry Christensen still sees pictures of it in airports and offices across the country.
The photos of that airplane are part of the legacy of his former commander, Col. Dennis Swanstrom, who he said always put the good of the 185th Fighter Wing, as it was known then, and Sioux City before his own.
"He was one of those types of guys who saw something, saw the value of it and did it, regardless of what was going to happen to him," Christensen said of the man who was one of his first commanding officers.
Swanstrom, who was commander of the 185th for 11 years and retired in December 1998 after nearly 33 years of service, died Saturday in Omaha at age 78.
The gold fighter jet was a prime example of his willingness to put the unit before himself.
As the story goes, Swanstrom wanted to decorate the commander's aircraft with special gold markings to celebrate the 185th's 50th anniversary in 1996. Instead of just painting the nose or tail, he wanted the entire aircraft painted. Denied permission, he did it anyway. His actions likely had consequences for himself, but they further earned him the respect and loyalty of unit members, who loved the all-gold jet fighter, which was painted at the 185th's paint shop.
"He probably knew it wasn't going to be beneficial to him, but he knew it would boost the unit and the community," Christensen said.
True to his nature, Swanstrom took the F-16 to airshows, promoting the unit and Sioux City. That promotional skill was one of his many gifts, Christensen said, in addition to being a great pilot and charismatic leader who cared for everyone on the base, no matter their rank.
"It didn't matter who you were, he could sit down and have a conversation with you. He was just one of those guys you could walk up to and you know he would have your best interest at heart," said Christensen, who was commander of the 185th for five years until March 2019 and is now the chief of staff for the Iowa Air National Guard at Camp Dodge in Des Moines.
Born in Lincoln and raised on a farm near Davey, Nebraska, Swanstrom joined the 185th Tactical Flight Group (now known as the 185th Air Refueling Wing), Iowa Air National Guard, eventually becoming commander in 1987. Under his command, the 185th converted from the A-7 Corsair fighter to the F-16 Falcon in 1991 and took part in the first Gulf War in the Middle East and ensuing missions enforcing no-fly zones over Iraq.
He also was in command on July 19, 1989, when United Flight 232 crashed at Sioux Gateway Airport next to the base. The unit played a vital role in the response to the crash and helping recover the 184 surviving passengers out of the 296 on board.
"From the size of the fireball and the big plume of black smoke, we thought there was no way anyone could survive. All of our hearts dropped to our feet," Swanstrom said prior to the 25th anniversary of the crash in 2014.
Christensen said Swanstrom is one of many leaders who laid the foundation for the 185th's current success.
"His legacy is just being a tremendous leader, not only at the unit but in the community," Christensen said.