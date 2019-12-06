Former 185th commander to be promoted to Brig. Gen.

SIOUX CITY -- Former 185th Air Refueling Wing commander Col. Larry Christensen will be promoted to brigadier general at a ceremony Saturday at the Sioux City air base.

Christensen is one of a small number of 185th alumni to achieve the rank of general as a member of the Iowa Air National Guard, according to a news release from the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard.

Earlier this year, Christensen was selected as the chief of staff of the Iowa Air National Guard. Christensen will be responsible for the readiness and well-being of nearly 2,000 airmen who are part of the units that make up the Iowa Air National Guard. Christensen will serve as a traditional member of the Iowa Air National Guard at the state's Joint Forces Headquarters located at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa.

A Sioux City native, Christensen was commissioned as a second lieutenant with the 185th, where he began his career as a fighter pilot. He was named the 185th's commander in 2014 and served in that capacity until March, when Col. Mark Muckey took command.

