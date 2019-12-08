In 185th ceremony, Christensen formally promoted to brigadier general

SIOUX CITY -- In a ceremony Sunday afternoon, former 185th Refueling Wing commander Lawrence L. Christensen was formally promoted from the rank of colonel to brigadier general.
Christensen, a native of Sergeant Bluff who also works at Sterling Computers in North Sioux City, was named the chief of staff of the Iowa Air Guard at Camp Dodge in Des Moines at the end of last year. Col. Mark Muckey took command of the 185th in March.
Though the ceremony was held Sunday, Christensen's promotion to brigadier general became effective June 30. He had been promoted to colonel more than six years earlier, in June 2013.
Only about 200 members of the Air National Guard hold the rank of brigadier general or higher.
"When I first joined the unit, 33 years ago, I had no idea that reaching this level was a possibility," Christensen said Sunday. "So I never worried about it, nor did I even think about it. If it wasn't for the support of my family, and key mentors along the way, it would never have happened."
Members of the 185th and dozens of distinguished civilian and military visitors were present at the ceremony, including members of Christensen's family, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, outgoing City Councilwoman Rhonda Capron and Councilman Pete Groetken. Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst and Congressman Steve King sent staffers to represent them at the ceremony.
Maj. Gen. and Air National Guard Assistant to Air Force Space Command Edward Sauley, speaking at the ceremony, recounted Christensen's long career, as well as his own. Christensen began his career at the 185th in 1986 as a drill status guardsman.
"Larry and I are old enough to remember when the nation was not at war. If you think about it, the Air Force has been flying combat operations every single day since January of 1991, the first Gulf War," Sauley said.
"And yes, Larry is old enough that he flew an airplane you can only fly in a museum now," he added, to laughter from the audience. (Sauley was referring to the U.S. Air Force A-7 Corsair.)
Sauley said Christensen -- whom he also referred to by the nickname "Lars" -- is perhaps the only service member he'll openly say is deserving of such a high rank.
"I never say someone deserves to be a chief, a colonel or a general. I've seen too many great leaders never make those ranks, and quite frankly it's a matter of timing," Sauley said. "But rules are made to be broken. And Lars, if there's anybody I've ever worked that deserves to be a general officer, it's you, so let's make that happen."
Christensen more than once on Sunday credited his family members, his employers and his mentors with his achievement.
"Thank you for all your support," he said.