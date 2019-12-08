In 185th ceremony, Christensen formally promoted to brigadier general

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maj. Gen. and Air National Guard Assistant to Air Force Space Command Edward Sauley, speaking at the ceremony, recounted Christensen's long career, as well as his own. Christensen began his career at the 185th in 1986 as a drill status guardsman.

"Larry and I are old enough to remember when the nation was not at war. If you think about it, the Air Force has been flying combat operations every single day since January of 1991, the first Gulf War," Sauley said.

"And yes, Larry is old enough that he flew an airplane you can only fly in a museum now," he added, to laughter from the audience. (Sauley was referring to the U.S. Air Force A-7 Corsair.)

Sauley said Christensen -- whom he also referred to by the nickname "Lars" -- is perhaps the only service member he'll openly say is deserving of such a high rank.

"I never say someone deserves to be a chief, a colonel or a general. I've seen too many great leaders never make those ranks, and quite frankly it's a matter of timing," Sauley said. "But rules are made to be broken. And Lars, if there's anybody I've ever worked that deserves to be a general officer, it's you, so let's make that happen."

Christensen more than once on Sunday credited his family members, his employers and his mentors with his achievement.

"Thank you for all your support," he said.

