Lorenzen named next Command Chief at 185th

SIOUX CITY -- Chief Master Sgt. Ron Lorenzen has been selected as the next command chief of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard.

A Sioux City native, Lorenzen will be the senior ranking enlisted person in the unit and serve as the senior enlisted representative for the wing commander.

A change of responsibility ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the 185th's Sioux City air base. Lorenzen takes over for Chief Master Sgt. Joe Donovan, who is retiring after 26 years of service.

Lorenzen enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after his 1991 graduation from North High School. He began his active duty career as an aircraft maintainer on the KC-10 Extender mid-air refueling aircraft while stationed at March Air Force Base in California.

Lorenzen later returned to Sioux City, where he enlisted in the Air National Guard as a traditional Guard member. He accepted a full-time job at the 185th working in aircraft maintenance and worked his way up to his current position as Maintenance Group superintendent.

As command chief, Lorenzen will advise the commander and staff on the health, welfare, morale and effective employment of the unit's 839 enlisted members. He also will serve as a representative for the commander and the enlisted force on various committees, councils and boards.

