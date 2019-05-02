{{featured_button_text}}
185th in Puerto Rico

Master Sgt. Adam Wright (right), a 185th Air Refueling Wing dental technician with the Iowa Air National Guard works with Navy Reserve Commander Dave Carneiro, a dentist with the Expeditionary Medical Facility, Camp Pendleton performing a dental procedure with a patient at the site or care in Jayuya, Puerto Rico on May 1. 

 Provided

JAYUYA, Puerto Rico -- A group of 56 members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard joined roughly 500 guards members from across the U.S. in Puerto Rico this week to take part in the Air National Guard Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT.) 

The goal of the IRT program, according to a news release from the 185th, is "to provide realistic training while at the same time administering no cost medical care for medically underserved people in Puerto Rico." 

The IRT exercise is being conducted jointly with the Army Guard, Air Force Reserve, Navy Reserve and active components of each branch. 

At the 185th Medical Clinic, the visiting clinicians offer medical, dental and optometry examinations and care to residents of the U.S. territory. They are operating in community centers in six separate communities: Ponce, Jayuya, Maricao, Mayagüez, Yauco and Lares.

185th members sent to Puerto Rico plan to return by May 8, Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot said in a message. 

