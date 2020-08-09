Pender native recalls scene of Nagasaki destruction

The story of the development of the atomic bomb, its use over Nagasaki and Hiroshima three days earlier and the extent of the death and damage it caused is well-known today.

For the crew of a bomber skirting the giant mushroom cloud, it might have seemed out of the ordinary, but in their minds, they were just completing another mission. Who'd ever heard of an atomic bomb?

"We didn't think anything different. We thought it was just another fire-bombing. We had no knowledge of the atom bomb," Newell, now 95, said in a phone interview from his home in Bellevue, Washington.

Newell couldn't have dreamed of the possibility of an atom bomb, but he'd pondered plenty of other things while growing up in the Logan Valley in Thurston County. Hours of sitting under a willow tree next to a creek near his family's farm were spent dreaming of becoming an actor or newspaper man. After graduating from Pender High School in 1942 and enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps the following year, he had new dreams.

"I had in my mind that I was going to be a pilot," he said.