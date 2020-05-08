Remains of missing WWII Marine born in Sutherland identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUTHERLAND, Iowa -- The remains of a Marine who was born in Sutherland and killed in World War II have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Tuesday announced that Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Robert D. Jenks, 20, was accounted for on Feb. 4.

A member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, Jenks was killed on either Nov. 22 or 23, 1943, during the third or fourth day of battle on Betio, a small island in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, now part of the nation known as Kiribati, in the Pacific Ocean.

Jenks was born Dec. 15, 1922, in Sutherland to Arthur and Margaret Jenks. The family moved to Huron, South Dakota, at some point when Jenks was a child.

According to the South Dakota WWII Memorial website, Jenks worked for farmers, the Northwestern Railroad and at Daum's City Auditorium in Huron before joining the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in Aberdeen, South Dakota, on his 20th birthday. He was sent overseas on April 6, 1943, and served in a mortar platoon.

Betio was the first battle action in which Jenks served.