Remains of Sibley native killed in Korean War identified

SIBLEY, Iowa -- For years, Eldert Beek's parents and siblings held out hope that someday he'd surprise them and return home from Korea.

Declared dead by the U.S. Army after going missing on Dec. 1, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, his remains had not been recovered.

Though the family had a memorial service for him and placed a grave marker for him at Evergreen Cemetery in George, Iowa, there was still hope he was alive.

"Before my dad died, he said if Eldy comes home, tell him I missed him and I loved him," said Cindy Brey, of Cushing, Minnesota, Beek's niece.

Brey's father, Arnold Beek, died in January 2019 at age 95, nearly living long enough to learn that his brother's remains had been recovered and identified. Cpl. Eldert Beck will be returned home and buried next to his parents, John and Minnie Beek, on June 14.

"It's bittersweet. However, we are glad that now we have closure," Brey said.