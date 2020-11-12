SALUTE TO SERVICE: Heelan grad, 185th recruit fulfills lifelong military dream

SIOUX CITY -- Colton Taylor knew from a young age that he wanted to serve in the military. Military aircraft held a particular interest for him.
"When I was a younger kid, I always loved stuff about the military and all that," said Taylor, who in July 2019 signed up for a six-year stint with the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City as an Airman First Class.
Taylor, 18, graduated in the spring from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Of 134 graduates, he was one of nine who signed up for the armed services. The school in May held a special, informal graduation ceremony for the nine after the regular commencement ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
For a time in high school, Taylor had "stopped thinking" about the military, sort of, because he figured it'd preclude his aim of going to college. But then a family friend in the 185th encouraged Taylor to check out the Sioux City unit. He liked what he saw when he visited: "I was like, 'This would be awesome to be able to do during college.'"
"That's pretty much when I was like, 'OK, yeah, I want to do this, this looks awesome,'" Taylor said.
The compatibility of the National Guards with a college education helped seal the deal -- the G.I. Bill is helping cover some of Taylor's tuition at South Dakota State University, where he plans to study athletic training beginning in the fall. Until then, he's living in Sioux City with parents, Jeff and Jessica Taylor, and working at the 185th.
"There's hardly any people that get to say that 'I was in the Air Force,'" Taylor said. "Because that's something that, when I was younger, I always wanted to do, but I never thought that it'd be possible with me going to college. But I was wrong."
In June, Taylor went off to 8 1/2 weeks of basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Then it was off to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, for three months of intensive technical training.
"It was hard, but with the Air Force it's more of like, I would say it's more mentally tough than anything, because it's your first being away from home, for a lot of the 18-year-olds," Taylor said. "For me, I've never been away from home for close to that long ever. So that was the hardest thing for me."
That being said, Taylor's experience in basic training wasn't exactly the harsh experience of the popular imagination.
"It's not as crazy as in the movies, with them always screaming and stuff. It's more like, right at the beginning it feels like that, more than it actually is. But towards the end you really start to see how much you've changed, and how much the (military training instructors) themselves have changed you in basics," he said. "It was really hard, but I would say it was more mentally hard than physically. We still ran, and we had PT tests and everything we had to pass. But for me the hardest part was just mentally getting through it."
Taylor arrived at the 185th in early November to begin his full-time on-the-job training, which is expected to last until mid-January. His position is a flight-line crew chief. In essence, his work involves taking care of the aircraft and related functions.
After his on-the-job training he might try to get a full-time position with the 185th or work his one weekend a month and get a different job someplace else. Once he's in school at SDSU, he'll be heading to the 185th once a month.
"I haven't really decided for sure what I want to do. I know that I want to try to apply for a full-time position for that summer before I go (to college), because I feel like I would really enjoy that. But it's all just going to depend on, once we get there, what's available to me, and what's not," he said.
Though he hasn't been on the job long, Taylor is already making friends at the 185th and in general he's having a good time.
"I have a lot of really good friends that I met, just like my first time going down there. And they're really close friends of mine now. I've met a lot of people through the 185th," he said.
At some point, Taylor will probably deploy with the 185th to someplace (hard to say where) -- wherever that ends up being, he's looking forward to the experience.
"I would really like to travel overseas, I think that'd be really cool to see," he said.
Taylor's contract with the 185th expires in July 2025. At that point, he's expecting to re-enlist -- beyond that, it's hard to say where his 185th experience will take him.
"I could actually take my job over to the civilian world, once I'm out of the military, way down the road," he said.
