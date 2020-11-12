SALUTE TO SERVICE: Heelan grad, 185th recruit fulfills lifelong military dream

"It's not as crazy as in the movies, with them always screaming and stuff. It's more like, right at the beginning it feels like that, more than it actually is. But towards the end you really start to see how much you've changed, and how much the (military training instructors) themselves have changed you in basics," he said. "It was really hard, but I would say it was more mentally hard than physically. We still ran, and we had PT tests and everything we had to pass. But for me the hardest part was just mentally getting through it."

Taylor arrived at the 185th in early November to begin his full-time on-the-job training, which is expected to last until mid-January. His position is a flight-line crew chief. In essence, his work involves taking care of the aircraft and related functions.

After his on-the-job training he might try to get a full-time position with the 185th or work his one weekend a month and get a different job someplace else. Once he's in school at SDSU, he'll be heading to the 185th once a month.

"I haven't really decided for sure what I want to do. I know that I want to try to apply for a full-time position for that summer before I go (to college), because I feel like I would really enjoy that. But it's all just going to depend on, once we get there, what's available to me, and what's not," he said.