SALUTE TO SERVICE: Sloan family cements deep ties in the ranks at the 185th

SIOUX CITY -- Lt. Col. Brandon East never put any pressure on his children to join the military.
Each one of them will tell you that at some point just before or after they enlisted, he asked something along the lines of whether they were joining because they really wanted to or if they were doing so because of him.
"Shortly before I took the oath, he said to me, 'You sure you want to do this? You know what you're committing too, right?'" said Staff Sgt. Hunter East, the oldest of the three East children, who all, like their father, are members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard.
Hunter enlisted in 2014. Sister Heather followed in 2016, and younger brother Harrison joined them in 2019.
Their dad might not have urged his kids to join, but the same can't be said for Hunter, a recruiter for the Sioux City-based Air Guard unit.
"I enlisted Harrison," Hunter said. "He was probably my third recruit."
Brandon East isn't the only parent at the 185th who has one or more sons or daughters serving, but you'd have to dig to find another family in which the 185th's roots run deeper.
Brandon's brother Master Sgt. Ryan East has retired from the unit. Brother Master Sgt. Justin East is still active and also has a daughter in the 185th.
Their father, Daryl, served in the 185th for 27 years. Frequent trips accompanying him to the base gave Brandon an early glimpse at what military service was like, and he decided at a young age that he wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps.
"I remember back when I was 8 years old, I'd come down here for air shows. I made up my mind then that I was going to be here as soon as I was able," he said. "The pride of the unit whenever we came on the base, it was something I wanted to be a part of."
Brandon enlisted in 1988, taking advantage of the financial help paying for college. He had planned to be a law enforcement officer after studying criminal justice at Wayne State College. In 1993, a full-time position opened at the 185th, and he got it.
"They haven't been able to get rid of me yet," said the 50-year-old East, who has risen to commander of the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.
As he worked his way up the ranks, his own children got their own up-close look at military service.
First up was Hunter, who wasn't always sold on the military as his future. He definitely didn't want to as a freshman and sophomore at Westwood High School in Sloan, Iowa, he said. But the signing bonus and help paying for college was a strong lure. He enlisted in 2014 before his senior year in high school. There was no pressure from Dad.
"If anything, he questioned it to make sure it was something I wanted to do," said Hunter, 23, now in his sixth year in the Guard. He attended Western Iowa Tech Community College and Morningside College before taking a full-time job with the unit in February 2018.
Heather's path to the 185th resembled her father's. She enjoyed trips with him to the base, and by around age 12 had made up her mind.
"It was like another family," she said. "It seemed like a no-brainer."
Similar to Hunter, Heather found her dad was mostly hands-off as she pondered her military career. His satisfaction with the 185th did influence her decision, though.
"I always think back to when he came home, he was so happy," she said.
She enlisted before her senior year in high school. Now 22, Airman 1st Class Heather East is a full-time nursing student at Southwest Community College in Creston, Iowa.
The youngest of the family, Airman 1st Class Harrison East, said that if his family members hadn't been members of the 185th, there's a good chance he wouldn't have joined. But through them, he saw the benefits of a military career. After seeing how much Heather enjoyed basic training, he decided to join. He enlisted during his senior year in high school.
"I was influenced by my family to join, and it gave me so many opportunities, so that was a plus," said Harrison, 19, a kinesiology major at Iowa State University.
Heather and Harrison remain undecided on whether the 185th will become a full-time career as it has for their dad and older brother, but they're open to the idea.
"If life happens and I move back, I could see myself getting a job there," Heather said.
If that's the case, Brandon would be happy with that. It's neat to run into a son or daughter, or all of them, on the base. Harrison will join him later this year for two weeks of the 185th's upcoming mission in Guam.
"It's a lot of pride. It's pretty cool," Brandon East said of serving with all three of his children.
