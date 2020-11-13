SALUTE TO SERVICE: Sloan family cements deep ties in the ranks at the 185th

Their father, Daryl, served in the 185th for 27 years. Frequent trips accompanying him to the base gave Brandon an early glimpse at what military service was like, and he decided at a young age that he wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps.

"I remember back when I was 8 years old, I'd come down here for air shows. I made up my mind then that I was going to be here as soon as I was able," he said. "The pride of the unit whenever we came on the base, it was something I wanted to be a part of."

Brandon enlisted in 1988, taking advantage of the financial help paying for college. He had planned to be a law enforcement officer after studying criminal justice at Wayne State College. In 1993, a full-time position opened at the 185th, and he got it.

"They haven't been able to get rid of me yet," said the 50-year-old East, who has risen to commander of the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

As he worked his way up the ranks, his own children got their own up-close look at military service.