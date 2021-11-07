Sioux City high schoolers consider military service

SIOUX CITY -- The days start early and run long for the kids of the Sioux City Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Some of the high school student wake up at 3:55 a.m. (that's 0355 hours in military time) and drive around Siouxland picking up fellow cadets, "Misty Cadets" as they're called, before doing drill team practices which include marching routines in unison.

Eventually, they find their way to school and go through all of the rigmarole of high school classes; world history tests, chemistry labs, math problems; before finding their way back to the homebase for JROTC to practice more and decompress a bit. Some days don't end until 7 or 8 p.m.

But to a person, all of those cadets would say that the work is worth it.

"It makes us better leaders, better communicators but I’d say the biggest thing that people take away from this program is the family that comes with it," Ethan Dunkelberger, a junior and corps commander, said.

The Journal asked a series of questions to five cadets about the program and about the possibility of enlisting in the military. Below are their answers.

Ethan Dunkelberger, junior

What got you interested in the JROTC program?- I come from a military program so, with my father and a lot of my other family members being in the service, I knew this was a good stepping stone to really get in there and make things a lot better for me.

What are you hoping to do once you finish up with school and JROTC?- After my senior year, I plan on enlisting. Being a pilot, when I get out. Go up to Alaska or Australia and be a bush pilot.

Any nervousness about enlisting? - No. Not at all.

Why not?- Because, as much as I’m doing the whole enlisting thing for myself, I am so happy to be serving such a great country and I feel like, in alternate realities, every single one of me would’ve went the military route. I could always see myself doing it.

Andrew Fjare, senior

What got you interested in the JROTC program?- My family has a lot of history with the service and I’m still deciding what career I want and I decided this would be a good segue for me to figure out what it’s like.

Any interest in enlisting?- Yes. Since I’m a senior and graduation is almost right around the corner for me, I’ve been thinking quite hard about what I’m going to do after high school.

Have you gotten any advice from family members?- The one I’ve talked to more recently is my dad’s cousin, he’s in the Army...he said that when he enlisted it was the best thing he did because he just loves serving the country.

Logan Taylor, junior

Is there a tradition of military service in your family?- I’ve been told that the men in my family have served in every war since the French and Indian War.

What do you want to do once you get out of high school?- Currently, I’m planning on enlisting in the Army. After I graduate high school, I will either go to college and do ROTC or I’ll go to one of the military academies.

Who's given helpful advice as you try to figure that out?- My dad, because he’s been through a lot of that stuff, just preparing (me) about what I need to do and what I’ll have to know.

Isaac Lara, sophomore

Is there anyone in your family currently in the service?- My two brothers are currently enlisted in the Army National Guard...My oldest brother is 33 and the closest one (to me) is 27. Both of them just got deployed and came back. It was really heartwarming to see them back.

Did they give you any brotherly advice?- Oh yeah. I’ve gotten brotherly advice...It seems like a great opportunity and a great chance to show off who I am as a leader and what I can do for our country.

Would you be nervous going that route?- A little. I’ll admit it. It’s just the thought of risking my life is a little scary. If I were to do anything I’d want to be a pilot because I’ve found enjoyment in the art of aircrafts.

Miriam Espinoza, sophomore

Did family members convince you to join the JROTC program?- No. I don’t really come a background with a military family.

What are you hoping to do once you get done with school? Are you hoping to get involved with the military?- Yes. Probably join the Air Force but first go to college.

How is it being around a lot of boys all the time? Do you ever feel out of place sometimes?- Sometimes I'm out of place. There aren't many females and I want to be a leader as a female.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

