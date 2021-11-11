Sioux City man has served in Iraq and the police force, now he's back in school looking to change

SIOUX CITY -- One thing that couldn't be said of Jeff Harstad is that he's someone who fears life changes. In fact, the Sioux City resident said that tends to be more sure-footed and certain when waves of change come rolling in.

From Sept. 11, 2001 up until today, Harstad has gone from: student at North High School to soldier with the 3rd Infantry in Iraq to detective with the Sioux City Police Department. Now, he's a student at the University of South Dakota, preparing for several distinct career possibilities. (Somewhere in there, he found time to get married to his high school sweetheart, Jasmin, and raise two kids: Laylah, 14, and Lexi, 9.)

"I enjoy being on that cusp of being excited/scared a little bit. Situations I’m not accustomed to, I enjoy those things. As long as I put forth my best effort that’s the name of the game for me," Harstad said.

When he enlisted in the Army on Sept. 12, 2001, at age 17, Harstad said that there weren't many worries he had. Those came once he got to basic training and had to figure out what was going on and how to excel.

Harstad's dad, Bill, was a bit more nervous about the prospect of his son going and fighting in a war zone even though he always had a feeling Jeff might choose the military life for himself. The family had relatives in the service and Jeff would constantly dress up as a soldier as would his brothers.

"He was my oldest and I remember when we dropped him off in Omaha it was a hard time knowing he was going into basic training. It was nervousness for all of us," Bill said.

"At that age, I was young and impressionable and wanted to test my limits and see other places and see what was beyond Sioux City, Iowa," Jeff said.

Jeff's time in active duty, which included tours through Baghdad, totaled about four years. While there were some genuinely stressful moments spent worrying about ambushes and attacks, Jeff said that there isn't a lot about that time in his life that he'd tweak if he could.

"I would’ve handled myself differently being a little bit older and a little bit wiser. But overall, we did the best that we could with what we had and I just hope we made the right decision," he said.

The pivot to policing came for a few reasons. Jeff had gotten married to Jasmin. They'd had a child. And he was wanting to see what else was out there for him. Jasmin soon came across a hiring ad for the local police department and Jeff got in with them.

Bill said that he was proud of his son for the new line of work Jeff decided to dive in to but, again, Bill said he did some worrying for the both of them.

"As a father and a dad I thought: Could you try something else? But that’s the way he was. He said he was going to be a police officer and a soldier and he did."

Detective work didn't feel wholly alien to Jeff. He said that, like being a soldier, serving as a police officer is partly about camaraderie forged through being in danger together with someone else.

But Jeff found stark differences too. Chiefly, separating the occupational from the personal was much tougher.

"At the police department, you end up going home and the problems are still existing and those things start to weigh on you. In the military, the horrible things happen when you’re deployed and then you come back home and it’s gone," Jeff said.

As days and months bled into years with the department, Jeff said that he started to feel his age and couldn't help but wonder what else was out there for him.

That something else ended up with him enrolling at the University of South Dakota in nearby Vermillion. His focus now is far removed from the words of law enforcement and military combat. He's keen on physics, astronomy and German. "I decided to go for some really simple stuff," Jeff joked.

"I don’t know if I would do it. I think I would lay low a little bit. But not him, he’s going to go for it," Bill said.

So several days a week, Jeff will hunker down for classes. When he's not doing the whole student thing, Jeff said he's doing his best to be a good husband and a good father. The kind of dad who helps to make his kids better than he was.

Through all of those twists and turns and ups and downs, Jeff said that his wife and his parents and his friends from the Army have all been great guides in their own ways. He said he's also kept a realization close to him that's helped to get him through any difficulties.

"I think that the biggest thing I’ve taken away is that when I was in the military or school or the police department: I don’t have to be the fastest or the strongest or the smartest, it really comes down to work ethic and that you do better than you did the day before."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

