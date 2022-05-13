Sioux City native, Pearl Harbor casualty finally brought home to rest

SIOUX CITY -- Harry Nichols left Sioux City 81 years ago, a new high school graduate and U.S. Navy enlistee, ready to see the world.

He finally returned home Friday after spending decades among the scores of sailors killed on board the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and buried as unknowns.

With full military honors, Nichols was laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery next to his parents, Ernest and Florence Nichols, and older brother, Norman.

"There's nothing more important than today," said Mark Nichols, Norman's son and Harry's nephew, who lives in Melbourne, Florida. "Just bringing closure, waiting through the COVID crisis and having all the people here was spectacular and a huge honor."

Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols was just 21 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when he and 429 fellow USS Oklahoma crewmen were killed in the surprise attack, in which the battleship took multiple hits from Japanese torpedoes and rolled onto its side within minutes, trapping dozens of men below deck.

Born in Sioux City on Aug. 16, 1920, the second of three children, Harry Nichols graduated from East High School before enlisting in the Navy in January 1941. He and the rest of the USS Oklahoma's crew arrived in Pearl Harbor late on Dec. 5, filling the last spot in battleship row, where the ships were anchored on that fateful morning, a day that President Franklin Roosevelt would describe as one that would live in infamy.

"Yes, a day that certainly changed this family forever," Neil Peck, pastor of First United Methodist Church, said while speaking to Nichols' relatives gathered at his grave.

The day was the beginning of decades of uncertainty for Nichols' parents, his brother and sister, Betty, who must have wondered where his final resting place would be or if he'd ever be identified, Peck said. None lived long enough to see Harry's remains identified, but he lives on through the nieces and nephews who traveled to Sioux City to see his homecoming.

"It's a time to celebrate," Peck said. "We celebrate that there will be closure, but this legacy will live on. This is a day to celebrate his homecoming by remembering his sacrifice and the sacrifice of others who gave their life for freedom."

In the days after the Pearl Harbor attack, victims whose identities were both known and unknown were buried in Honolulu. Remains recovered in 1943 after the ship was righted were buried in mass graves in Honolulu's National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl. In 2015, the remains of 388 crewmen still unidentified were exhumed and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lab at Offutt Air Force base in Omaha, where a team of anthropologists used the latest DNA technology to identify as many of the remains as possible.

Mark Nichols submitted a DNA sample in 2018, and on May 30, 2019, the family was notified that Harry Nichols' remains had been identified. A military service and burial were planned for March 2020, but COVID delayed those plans until Friday, when, under blue skies on a beautiful spring morning, dozens of area veterans lined the cemetery entrance in salute as the hearse bearing Nichols' flag-draped coffin passed by. A Navy honor guard carried the coffin between two rows of American flags -- a Patriot Guard rider standing at attention next to each one -- to the grave site.

Dozens more veterans were present paying their respects in a stirring display of patriotism and respect for a fallen comrade whom none of them had ever met.

"It's a huge honor, and the commitment to our nation's military is phenomenal," Mark Nichols said.

But glancing at the solemn faces of the many veterans gathered, the honor was theirs to welcome a long-lost son of Sioux City home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.