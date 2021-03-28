Sioux City's Air Guard unit activated for Korean War 70 years ago

"There was never any indication we were going to Korea," he said.

As a unit, they didn't deploy to Korea. Some members were assigned to fill in with other units that were sent to all parts of the United States, and some were sent overseas. The majority of them wound up in Alexandria, Louisiana, where they spent the final months of deployment until being deactivated in late 1952.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

None of the 174th's pilots flew in Korea, either, though a few served on the front lines of the Cold War in Europe rather than Asia.

While the 174th was in Maine, Nelson, now 95, was among a handful of pilots from Sioux City chosen for a new mission, the 20th Fighter Bomb Wing. They were sent to special training at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. From there, they went to top-secret atomic bomb training in New Mexico.

Then it was on to Europe in May.

"By that time it was pretty well figured out we were a show of force," Nelson said.

In their new F-84G Thunderjets, Nelson and the other pilots flew along the German border, becoming familiar with the terrain and location of potential targets behind the Iron Curtain.