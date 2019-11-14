185th earns Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

SIOUX CITY -- For the third year in a row, the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for exceptionally meritorious service.

It's the 13th time in its history the Sioux City-based unit has earned the award.

"This is a testament to all of our unit members' hard work and efforts to continue making the 185th ARW a top-notch organization," 185th Wing Commander Col. Mark Muckey said in a news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The award is given to units distinguishing themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievements that set them above other Air National Guard units.

The 185th was evaluated for its performance in 2018. According to the award citation, the unit has continued to provide mission capable aircraft and airmen for deployments around the world for both flying and support operations.

Equipped with U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers, the 185th is made up of full-time and drill-status unit members as well as full-time state and federal employees. The unit's main mission is mid-air refueling, but it is also tasked with moving people and equipment around the world as well as development testing and evaluation.