You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
185th earns Air Force Outstanding Unit Award
0 comments

185th earns Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

{{featured_button_text}}
185th Refueling Wing KC-135

A member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing works on a KC-135 tanker at the Sioux City base in an August 2016 photo. The 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for the third year in a row.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- For the third year in a row, the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for exceptionally meritorious service.

It's the 13th time in its history the Sioux City-based unit has earned the award.

"This is a testament to all of our unit members' hard work and efforts to continue making the 185th ARW a top-notch organization," 185th Wing Commander Col. Mark Muckey said in a news release.

Photos: USS Sioux City commissioning ceremony

+21 
+21 
USS Sioux City Commissioning Ceremony
+21 
+21 
USS Sioux City Commissioning Ceremony
+21 
+21 
USS Sioux City Commissioning Ceremony
+21 
+21 
USS Sioux City Commissioning Ceremony
+21 
+21 
USS Sioux City Commissioning Ceremony

The award is given to units distinguishing themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievements that set them above other Air National Guard units.

The 185th was evaluated for its performance in 2018. According to the award citation, the unit has continued to provide mission capable aircraft and airmen for deployments around the world for both flying and support operations.

Equipped with U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers, the 185th is made up of full-time and drill-status unit members as well as full-time state and federal employees. The unit's main mission is mid-air refueling, but it is also tasked with moving people and equipment around the world as well as development testing and evaluation.

The wing also supports Iowa and other states during state and national emergencies by providing humanitarian and national disaster response.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News