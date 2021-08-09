WATCH NOW: National Guard Bureau Chief visits 185th

SIOUX CITY -- Until Monday, the 185th Air Refueling Wing had never hosted the chief of the National Guard Bureau during its 75 years of existence.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson said the history-making visit likely wasn't his last trip to Sioux City.

"Boy, what a remarkable unit you have, and I was really struck by the involvement of the entire community here," Hokanson said. "To me, that really shows just how integral not only the wing is to the community, but the community is to the wing and all the great support that they get."

Hokanson, the senior-most member of the U.S. Army National Guard and Air National Guard, met with city and business leaders in addition to reviewing the base operations and observing its members in action. The first-ever sitting member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to visit Sioux City's Air National Guard base, Hokanson said he was impressed with what he observed.

"To see the capabilities of this Air Guard unit was really remarkable," Hokanson said. "Across the board, it is just an exemplary unit from every level from the youngest airman to the family support program, and really to the senior leaders of this organization."