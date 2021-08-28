WATCH NOW: Remains of Oto sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack returned home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, 25, of Oto, was among the 429 crewmen of the USS Oklahoma killed in the attack. The battleship took multiple hits from Japanese torpedoes and capsized quickly, trapping dozens of men below deck. When Brown's remains were finally recovered as an unknown, he was buried with other victims in Honolulu. He was disinterred in 2015 as part of a project that since 2003 has identified the remains of more than 300 of those killed and previously unidentified.

Brown's remains were identified in 2020, and the family was notified in January, news received with much joy, Struble said.

"They're so glad that he's home," Struble said. "This is his final resting spot. This gives them some closure."

Veterans and community members turned out on a hot, humid day to help provide that closure. As flags of each military service branch snapped in the breeze behind them, sailors with a Navy funeral honors team lifted Brown's casket from the hearse and solemnly moved it to his grave, where Struble read the 23rd Psalm from the Bible and spoke of Brown's duty and sacrifice.

"He sacrificed his life for our freedom," Struble said. "We honor him for that today."