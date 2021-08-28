WATCH NOW: Remains of Oto sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack returned home

SMITHLAND, Iowa -- Wesley Brown's nearly 80-year journey home finally ended Saturday.
He was honored by dozens of people who never knew him, led into Smithland's Little Sioux Township Cemetery by the rumbling motorcycles of the American Legion Riders, who could be heard turning into the cemetery long before they crested the first hill into sight.
Brown's flag-draped coffin, illuminated by the hot, late summer sun shining into the black hearse trailing the riders, was brought to a site near the graves of his mother, Bessie Leesley, and sister Ida Bainbridge.
Brown's death on board the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor had filled the family with sorrow. His sister rarely, if ever, talked about his death, leaving younger generations with little information about a relative killed on the eve of America's entry into World War II.
But, were his sister still here, Saturday would have been a day of happiness, said Roy Struble, chaplain of Smithland American Legion Post No. 666 and married to Brown's great niece.
"Ida was very sorrowful when she heard of his death," Struble said. "If she would have known this, it would have really been peace of mind for her."
Bainbridge died in November 2006, long before Brown's remains were identified through DNA analysis.
U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, 25, of Oto, was among the 429 crewmen of the USS Oklahoma killed in the attack. The battleship took multiple hits from Japanese torpedoes and capsized quickly, trapping dozens of men below deck. When Brown's remains were finally recovered as an unknown, he was buried with other victims in Honolulu. He was disinterred in 2015 as part of a project that since 2003 has identified the remains of more than 300 of those killed and previously unidentified.
Brown's remains were identified in 2020, and the family was notified in January, news received with much joy, Struble said.
"They're so glad that he's home," Struble said. "This is his final resting spot. This gives them some closure."
Veterans and community members turned out on a hot, humid day to help provide that closure. As flags of each military service branch snapped in the breeze behind them, sailors with a Navy funeral honors team lifted Brown's casket from the hearse and solemnly moved it to his grave, where Struble read the 23rd Psalm from the Bible and spoke of Brown's duty and sacrifice.
"He sacrificed his life for our freedom," Struble said. "We honor him for that today."
Brown, whose mother was originally from Washta, Iowa, was born in Montana, later moving to Canada until his mother moved with him and sister Ida in 1937 to a farm near Oto. Brown enlisted in the Navy on Aug. 22, 1939.
"I don't think Fireman First Class Wesley Brown had any idea what he was getting into," Rear Adm. Gene Price told family members shortly before an American Legion honor guard fired 21 shots in salute to Brown and a lone bugler played Taps. Price presented the folded flag that had covered Brown's casket to his niece, Gaylyn Beckner, of Smithland, who sat graveside with numerous relatives.
Beckner said in January that the family had considered burying Brown at Omaha National Cemetery, but decided he belonged in the same scenic cemetery amid the Loess Hills as his mother and sister.
Thousands of miles from home when he died, Brown spent years as an unknown buried on Hawaii. Now, he's back among family near his rural Woodbury County roots.
"For Wesley, his journey was a long journey, but he's home today," Struble said to those gathered in observance of Brown's return. "May he rest in peace. Welcome home, Wesley."