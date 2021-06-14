WATCH NOW: Remains of Sibley native killed in Korean War returned home

GEORGE, Iowa -- Eldert Beek's family waited for more than 70 years for him to come home.

Killed during the Korean War, the Sibley, Iowa, native's body was not recovered after the Chinese attack at the Chosin Reservoir on Dec. 1, 1950. All the Army could tell the family was that he was reported killed in action.

On Monday, an Iowa National Guard honor guard walked past dozens of American flags fluttering in the breeze on this Flag Day and returned Army Cpl. Eldert J. Beek's remains to his family, to his home, for burial next to his parents, John and Minnie Beek, at Evergreen Cemetery in George.

"We've had a gravestone for him, but he's never been buried," said ElDon Maxwell, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, a nephew who was born after Beek's death and was named for the uncle he never met. "I'm not sure if grandma and grandpa ever got that closure. You can always put out a headstone, but without physical evidence, that closure is so important."

Beek enlisted in the Army at age 19. He was killed at age 20, a young man with a whole life yet to live.