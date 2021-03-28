WATCH NOW: Sioux City's Air Guard unit activated for Korean War 70 years ago

SIOUX CITY -- Many had served in one war just a few years earlier. Now, the men of a newly formed Air National Guard unit in Sioux City were facing the possibility of going to war again.
For some young pilots like Warren "Bud" Nelson, who served during World War II but never left the country, the activation of the 174th Fighter Squadron for the Korean War was not a totally unwelcome event.
"In those times, you kind of had a feeling of wanting to be with it. You didn't want to be left out," the Jackson, Minnesota, native said.
Members of the 174th, the predecessor of the Sioux City-based 185th Air Refueling Wing, weren't left out. Nearly 70 years ago, on April 1, 1951, the unit was mobilized for the Korean War, one of 486 Air National Guard units to get the call.
It wasn't a surprise. The 174th had been notified months earlier of the April 1 activation date, and units across the country already had been mobilized.
"The biggest thing was they were figuring out where we would go," said Duane McCallum, a Sioux City native who had joined the Guard in 1947 and was in supply.
The 174th was sent to Bangor, Maine, to reopen a former World War II air base and begin training.
Training for what, they weren't sure, but McCallum, now 90, remembers he wasn't too worried about being sent to war.
"There was never any indication we were going to Korea," he said.
As a unit, they didn't deploy to Korea. Some members were assigned to fill in with other units that were sent to all parts of the United States, and some were sent overseas. The majority of them wound up in Alexandria, Louisiana, where they spent the final months of deployment until being deactivated in late 1952.
None of the 174th's pilots flew in Korea, either, though a few served on the front lines of the Cold War in Europe rather than Asia.
While the 174th was in Maine, Nelson, now 95, was among a handful of pilots from Sioux City chosen for a new mission, the 20th Fighter Bomb Wing. They were sent to special training at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. From there, they went to top-secret atomic bomb training in New Mexico.
Then it was on to Europe in May.
"By that time it was pretty well figured out we were a show of force," Nelson said.
In their new F-84G Thunderjets, Nelson and the other pilots flew along the German border, becoming familiar with the terrain and location of potential targets behind the Iron Curtain.
"We were flying missions that gave us an introduction to Europe and get acquainted so we could find a target if we had to," Nelson said.
Their jets were outfitted to carry an atomic bomb, though they never did carry the weapon during any of their flights. In a 2010 interview with the Journal, Nelson and fellow 174th pilots Dick Sulzbach and Gordon Young said their jets carried an atomic bomb look-alike during missions. The American pilots were there to send a message to the Russians that the United States was watching and prepared to strike if necessary.
If ordered, Nelson or any of the pilots would have delivered a nuclear bomb to a target behind the Iron Curtain, a mission he said in 2010 would have been a one-way flight.
Fortunately, they never had to undertake such a mission, and Nelson and his fellow 174th members returned to Sioux City in December 1952 without encountering any Russian resistance in the air.
Home again, both Nelson and McCallum eventually became full-time Guard members and spent their careers with the Sioux City unit.
Nelson worked his way up the ranks, earning a promotion to colonel and serving as the 185th's wing commander from April 1976 until his retirement in May 1980.
A year after rejoining the Guard, McCallum became the base photographer in 1953, a job that enabled him to document the history of the unit through his camera lens until he retired in 1985.
"Getting back and becoming the photographer for Sioux City, I couldn't have a better job," he said.