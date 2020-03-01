$1 million Powerball prize drawn on ticket sold in Correctionville

CLIVE, Iowa -- A $1 million Powerball prize was drawn Saturday night on a ticket sold in the small Woodbury County town of Correctionville.
The Correctionville ticket was the sole $1 million ticket in the entire country for that drawing date -- which, implausibly enough, was Leap Day.
According to an Iowa Lottery press release, the $1 million ticket was purchased at Brew, a convenience store and coffee shop in the small Woodbury County town. The ticket matched the first five numbers -- 24-44-46-50-51 -- but did not have the winning Powerball number, which was 13.
The Powerball jackpot for the drawing Saturday was $80 million.
The press release also reports that Powerball drawings, which are held Saturday nights and Wednesday nights, only fall on Feb. 29 once every 28 years or so.
The holder of the ticket remains unknown. An Iowa Lottery spokeswoman said the winner won't be known at least until Monday, when the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive opens for the week. Due to its size the prize must be claimed at the state office.
The ticket-holder will have one year to claim the prize.