You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
$1 million Powerball prize drawn on ticket sold in Correctionville
View Comments

$1 million Powerball prize drawn on ticket sold in Correctionville

{{featured_button_text}}
Powerball Jackpot

A Powerball ticket sold in the small Woodbury County town of Correctionville won a $1 million prize Saturday night. 

 Associated Press

CLIVE, Iowa -- A $1 million Powerball prize was drawn Saturday night on a ticket sold in the small Woodbury County town of Correctionville. 

The Correctionville ticket was the sole $1 million ticket in the entire country for that drawing date -- which, implausibly enough, was Leap Day. 

According to an Iowa Lottery press release, the $1 million ticket was purchased at Brew, a convenience store and coffee shop in the small Woodbury County town. The ticket matched the first five numbers -- 24-44-46-50-51 -- but did not have the winning Powerball number, which was 13.

The Powerball jackpot for the drawing Saturday was $80 million. 

The press release also reports that Powerball drawings, which are held Saturday nights and Wednesday nights, only fall on Feb. 29 once every 28 years or so. 

The holder of the ticket remains unknown. An Iowa Lottery spokeswoman said the winner won't be known at least until Monday, when the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive opens for the week. Due to its size the prize must be claimed at the state office. 

The ticket-holder will have one year to claim the prize. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News