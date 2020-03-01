$1 million Powerball prize drawn on ticket sold in Correctionville

CLIVE, Iowa -- A $1 million Powerball prize was drawn Saturday night on a ticket sold in the small Woodbury County town of Correctionville.

The Correctionville ticket was the sole $1 million ticket in the entire country for that drawing date -- which, implausibly enough, was Leap Day.

According to an Iowa Lottery press release, the $1 million ticket was purchased at Brew, a convenience store and coffee shop in the small Woodbury County town. The ticket matched the first five numbers -- 24-44-46-50-51 -- but did not have the winning Powerball number, which was 13.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Powerball jackpot for the drawing Saturday was $80 million.

The press release also reports that Powerball drawings, which are held Saturday nights and Wednesday nights, only fall on Feb. 29 once every 28 years or so.

The holder of the ticket remains unknown. An Iowa Lottery spokeswoman said the winner won't be known at least until Monday, when the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive opens for the week. Due to its size the prize must be claimed at the state office.

The ticket-holder will have one year to claim the prize.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.