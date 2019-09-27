{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl was arrested early Friday in Minnesota.

Toua Yang, 18, who was wanted on three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. in St. Paul, Minnesota. He his being held in the Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul while awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Storm Lake police had issued arrest warrants for Yang, who is accused of sexually assaulting the girl on three occasions between Sept. 11, 2018, and Jan. 6 at multiple locations in Storm Lake. Police were unable to find Yang after the incidents were reported in February, and his name and identification were entered into a nationwide database.

