SIOUX CITY -- The occupants of two cars involved in a collision downtown Sunday afternoon sustained minor injuries, and one was taken to a local hospital.
Police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Pierce and Third Streets at around 2:23 p.m. Sunday, where a Honda Pilot was turned on its side and an Infiniti Q40 damaged.
Sioux City Police Officer Kevin Erickson said the Honda was travelling westbound on Third Street when the Infiniti, travelling southbound on Pierce, ran a red light and struck the Honda and overturned it.
"There will be some citations issued a little later once we talk to everybody," Erickson said.
One woman who sustained minor injuries in the crash was taken away by ambulance.