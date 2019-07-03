STORM LAKE, Iowa -- One person walked away with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when a building in Storm Lake collapsed while still under construction.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers and firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Richland Drive at around 1:39 p.m., where a building had reportedly collapsed.
Once on scene, authorities found a framed structure that had been under construction had collapsed, except for the south wall. The project manager told police his crew was finishing the framing process when the structure collapsed.
One minor injury was reported and that individual was taken by a private vehicle to seek medical attention. Employees of the neighboring Rent All firm came to the aid of personnel at the collapsed building, using power lifts to stabilize the still-standing south wall until it could be safely taken down.
Richland Drive was closed for roughly an hour until the construction site was deemed safe.
The building is owned by Robert Bauer of Storm Lake, and the contractor in charge of its construction is Morrow Construction.