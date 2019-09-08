SIOUX CITY -- All eyes were on Sioux City Saturday as hundreds of Miracle League baseball players from around the globe showed off their skills and determination.
Riverside Park hosted the second annual Miracle League All-Star Celebration, a two-day event that began Friday night. The special league allows children and adults with mental and physical disabilities to experience America’s favorite pastime.
More than 102 players and their families from 23 states and Mexico journeyed to Sioux City for the event, which featured multiple games and a home run derby on Saturday. The celebration concluded with a gala for the players and their families on Saturday night.
Sioux City’s Miracle League complex is the largest of the 310 facilities worldwide. In addition to a barrier-free diamond, the complex features splash pads, a playground, a music park with a walking path and a mini-golf course.
Findlay, Ohio was the site of the first All-Star Celebration in 2018. Next year, the event will move to Houston, Texas.