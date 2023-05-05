SIOUX CITY -- A 14-year-old who was reported missing to the Sioux City Police Department has been found safe, according to her family.

Heavenly Martin was reported missing to the police department on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Missing Person Information Clearinghouse.

"Heavenly Martin has been located and is safely back with family. We appreciate the SCPD's assistance. We are also very grateful for everyone who shared her information and sent in tips," a family member of Martin's wrote in an email sent to The Journal on Friday.