Missing Sioux City woman located out of state

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman last seen by her family more than a month ago has been located.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that Brenda Payer, 36, has been located by family members out of state. She is doing well and was unharmed, police said.

Police had requested the public's help finding Payer, who had last been in contact with her family on Sept. 29 after parking her van at McDonald's in the 700 block of Hamilton Boulevard.