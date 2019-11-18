Missing University of Iowa student from Sioux City believed to be in Iowa River

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Although a University of Iowa student is considered a missing person, authorities still are focusing their search on the Iowa River as they attempt to recover a body.

“We believe he’s in the river,” Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek said. “The focus is on the river.”

David Le, 19, of Sioux City, was last seen around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at Macbride Hall, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The next day, a student found his backpack on the Iowa Avenue Bridge, and it was turned over to a UI employee around 8:20 a.m. UI police were contacted at 9:45 a.m., and the sheriff’s office was notified at 10:39 a.m.

The sheriff’s office on Monday said Le’s backpack contained personal belongings and a note “which suggests that Le wanted to end his life.” The sheriff’s office said no one saw Le jump into the river, and there is no surveillance footage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}