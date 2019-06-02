SIOUX CITY – After cresting at 30.32 feet early Saturday morning, the Missouri River had fallen more than half a foot as of Sunday afternoon and is expected to continue dropping over the next few days.
Data accumulated by the National Weather Service station in Sioux Falls shows the Missouri had been at flood stage – 30 feet in depth – since around 8 a.m. Friday. The river dropped below flood stage early Sunday morning around 6.
According to a statement released by the Dakota County Emergency Management Agency Sunday, the flood warning for the Missouri River at South Sioux City was canceled. Regardless, the waters of the Missouri are still standing at Scenic Park. Other portions of the riverfront remain flooded as well.
Westfield, Iowa, is experiencing major flooding from the Big Sioux River, according to the National Weather Service. The river is currently more than 4 feet deeper than the official flood stage. However, the river levels are slowly declining.
The Big Sioux River at Akron, Iowa, was listed as experiencing major flood stages Sunday morning. It has since dropped below 20 feet. However, it is still nearly 4 feet above the 16-foot flood stage. It is projected to drop back down to normal levels by Thursday.
Last week, around 10 p.m. Thursday, the James River at Yankton, South Dakota, crested at 20.66 feet, more than 8 feet above flood stage. It has since dropped nearly 2 feet to 18.76 feet.
Other cities and towns along the Missouri and Big Sioux have seen their flood waters drop in the past two days, such as North Sioux City, South Dakota, and Hawarden, Iowa.
Flood waters have remained steady in Vermillion, South Dakota, throughout the weekend. In the early hours of Friday morning, the Vermillion River reached 22 feet, a depth considered moderate flood stage.
The Vermillion River is expected to remain at flood stage until early Tuesday morning.
In Cherokee, Iowa, the Little Sioux River crested early afternoon Saturday at 20.7 feet, nearly 4 feet over flood stage. The Little Sioux at Cherokee is expected to remain at flood stage through Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are likely Monday and possible Tuesday.