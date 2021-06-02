Missouri River barge terminal officially opens near Blencoe, Iowa

BLENCOE, Iowa — The Port of Blencoe, which officially opened Wednesday, has already seen a few barges in and out of that stretch of the upper Missouri River for the first time in over 15 years.
Western Iowa farmers now have access to a lower-cost option to access fertilizer and export grains at the new “gateway to the world market.”
NEW Cooperative constructed a $11 million port along the Missouri River, near the small Monona County town of Blencoe. The port is the northernmost port on the nearly 760-mile span of the Missouri from St. Louis to Sioux City.
Wednesday's morning ribbon cutting welcomed a variety of farmers, politicians and members of agriculture organizations.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who spoke at the event, praised the future of the barge and its future in international transportation for Iowa farmers.
Naig called the Missouri a “superhighway to global trade,” pointing out the Port’s slogan, “gateway to the world market.”
Reynolds called the port a historic achievement.
“It’s a win for farmers, it’s a win for Monona County and it’s a win for Iowa,” she said.
The Republican governor said the port is just the beginning and it will have a huge impact on the region. She said businesses creating products such as wind blades and dried-distillers grains can use the terminal to transport products.
The port can load and unload six to nine barges at a time. There have already been eight barges in and out within the last six weeks, NEW Cooperative general manager Dan Dix said. Two more were expected to arrive Wednesday night.
Each barge has the capacity to haul 50,000 bushels of grain. Plying the river with 72 barges per year eliminates the need for 80,000 semi-trailer trucks of grain, Dix said.
The port gives the co-op direct access to export markets and provides a third option for transporting grain, beyond the current rail and trucks.
Because water navigation is more cost-effective than truck or rail, the barge terminal allows the co-op to reduce its freight expenses, Dix said.
While Wednesday's festivities marked the formal opening of the port, there are still a few related projects at the terminal to be completed.
The Monona County Board of Supervisors successfully applied for a state RISE grant of over $1 million to pave a gravel road from Blencoe, pop. 224, to the port, which is west of Interstate 29.
Dix said the road construction is expected to begin this fall.
Two other future projects include a scale and office facility, and a new commodity building.
Proponents say barges are good for the environment and vehicular traffic safety because it takes more trucks off crowded highways like Interstate 80, reducing accidents and harmful emissions.
With a few exceptions, barges have not traveled as far north as Blencoe in over 15 years. The once-thriving barge industry in Sioux City disappeared in the early 2000s after a combination of the degradation of the river bed, drought, economic recession, low commodity prices and political infighting over management of the river led shippers to turn to rail and trucks.
NEW Cooperative, which has over 5,500 members and 40 locations throughout western and northwestern Iowa, started planning its rural Monona County port two years ago, Dix said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the Missouri, has assured the co-op it will maintain a 9-foot-deep, 300-foot-wide channel.