Missouri River barge terminal officially opens near Blencoe, Iowa

The port can load and unload six to nine barges at a time. There have already been eight barges in and out within the last six weeks, NEW Cooperative general manager Dan Dix said. Two more were expected to arrive Wednesday night.

Each barge has the capacity to haul 50,000 bushels of grain. Plying the river with 72 barges per year eliminates the need for 80,000 semi-trailer trucks of grain, Dix said.

The port gives the co-op direct access to export markets and provides a third option for transporting grain, beyond the current rail and trucks.

Because water navigation is more cost-effective than truck or rail, the barge terminal allows the co-op to reduce its freight expenses, Dix said.

While Wednesday's festivities marked the formal opening of the port, there are still a few related projects at the terminal to be completed.

The Monona County Board of Supervisors successfully applied for a state RISE grant of over $1 million to pave a gravel road from Blencoe, pop. 224, to the port, which is west of Interstate 29.

Dix said the road construction is expected to begin this fall.

Two other future projects include a scale and office facility, and a new commodity building.