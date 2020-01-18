Missouri River Boat Club weighing options for erosion-damaged clubhouse

"It's not a pretty picture," Seivert said.

"Once (the riverbank) started going, it just dropped," he later added.

A variety of ideas to fix the circa-1980s clubhouse structure and the riverbank, all rather costly, were floated at a Boat Club meeting Saturday afternoon. Several attendees suggested ways of shoring up and strengthening the riverbank.

But ultimately, Seivert said, the most likely solution would involve salvaging whatever can be taken from the current clubhouse -- doors, windows, the bar, furnishings, and so on -- and demolishing it. The club is hoping to save an open patio area in the back of the current structure, used as a smoking area.

Then they'll move a roof that was previously above a large sheltered patio and use that to build a new clubhouse, a bit further inland from the river. They also need to find a way to stabilize the riverbank.

All these plans remain preliminary. Whichever direction the club goes is likely to cost tens of thousands of dollars or more.

"Nothing's going to be overnight, hopefully by summertime, we'll have a really, really nice place to go hang out at," Seivert said at the meeting. "And that's our goal. It's been around for this many years, we don't want to let it go."