Missouri River Boat Club weighing options for erosion-damaged clubhouse

SIOUX CITY -- Jim Seivert would like the public to know something about the Missouri River Boat Club: it's not going away anytime in the foreseeable future.
Seivert is the Commodore of the Missouri River Boat Club, a 65-year-old social organization in Riverside for Sioux City-area boat enthusiasts and others who enjoy the river or the company of boating people.
Their clubhouse and bar, also called Bambooze, closed Jan. 13 after erosion on the banks of the Big Sioux River, where the club is located, jeopardized the structural integrity of a river-facing patio and the main club building itself.
Dennis Butler, the club's Fleet Captain and a 43-year member, said riverbank erosion has been a problem most years since the enormous Missouri River flooding of 2011. In 2019 alone there were three flooding events.
And each time the river flooded, it washed away more of the soil from the riverbank.
"It all started in 2011, when we had the massive flood," Butler said. "So, we've had a flood about every year. I think one year we got by without a flood."
The erosion problem became more and more prominent during December, ultimately leading to the closure of the main clubhouse building this month after a large chunk of the riverbank collapsed. During the week after the clubhouse closed, the river-facing patio was detached to stall any further structural damage to the clubhouse itself.
"It's not a pretty picture," Seivert said.
"Once (the riverbank) started going, it just dropped," he later added.
A variety of ideas to fix the circa-1980s clubhouse structure and the riverbank, all rather costly, were floated at a Boat Club meeting Saturday afternoon. Several attendees suggested ways of shoring up and strengthening the riverbank.
But ultimately, Seivert said, the most likely solution would involve salvaging whatever can be taken from the current clubhouse -- doors, windows, the bar, furnishings, and so on -- and demolishing it. The club is hoping to save an open patio area in the back of the current structure, used as a smoking area.
Then they'll move a roof that was previously above a large sheltered patio and use that to build a new clubhouse, a bit further inland from the river. They also need to find a way to stabilize the riverbank.
All these plans remain preliminary. Whichever direction the club goes is likely to cost tens of thousands of dollars or more.
"Nothing's going to be overnight, hopefully by summertime, we'll have a really, really nice place to go hang out at," Seivert said at the meeting. "And that's our goal. It's been around for this many years, we don't want to let it go."
With the strain of the damaged clubhouse weighing on them, the club is also faced with declining membership -- currently there are about 75 in total, including about 26 or 28 dock-owning members. Roughly a decade ago they had 62 "dock" members.
Fewer members means less money from their membership dues, and fewer volunteers for projects like this one.
"I really hate to say it, the last few years, the volunteerism and the donations have kind of slowed down, way down," Seivert said.
The club is hopeful that a series of fundraisers this year, including their Dry Dock Party in March, their Wet Dock Party in August and a Poker Run in the summer, will help them defray the costs of whatever must be done to the clubhouse. They're also toying with the idea of starting a GoFundMe page.
"It basically comes down to money. We've got to figure out where our funds are going to come from, but I believe that we'll find them, and we're going to make it bigger and better and something that Siouxland can enjoy," said Penny Seivert, Jim Seivert's wife and a fellow member of the Boat Club's board.
"Everybody's short of money nowadays, and it's kind of hard to keep asking the same people for money over and over and over," Jim Seivert added.