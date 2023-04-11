SIOUX CITY — Tuesday morning, the Missouri River Historical Development awarded a whole lot of grant money.

$750,000, to be exact.

The organization, also known by the acronym MRHD, named Iowa's West Coast Initiative, a local non-profit, the grant recipient during a ceremony at the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. The money is meant to redevelop existing downtown property at 615 Douglas St. into an "Innovation Center" that will have three floors and feature such amenities as a food hall, tech lab, business space and recording studios.

"We’re grateful to receive MRHD’s assistance and we’re excited to share the concept of the Innovation Center with the entire Siouxland community," Iowa West Coast Initiative Board Chair Michelle Bostinelos said. "We’ve spent the last several years developing our plans and analyzing the overall sustainability of the facility and we’re confident this project will be a success."

On the first floor of the Innovation Center, which will be between Sioux City Police headquarters and Lamb Arts, there will be a food hall filled with regional cuisine options from new and existing restaurants and food trucks, according to MRHD. The second floor will house the tech lab and allow for startups to do coding and prototype work for software, robotics and automation. And the third floor is going to feature business co-working space and rentable offices and conference rooms. Siouxland Public Media will share space on the floor and have broadcasting and recording booths on the first floor.

615 Douglas Street A currently vacant building is shown at 615 Douglas St. in downtown Sioux City Thursday, April 6, 2023. The Missouri River Historic Developmen…

"MRHD is proud to support this project as it aligns perfectly with the goals of our Economic Development Match Grant," said MRHD President Steve Huisenga. "This project brings numerous stakeholders together, and will create opportunities for entrepreneurial activity and job creation in Siouxland."

The city of Sioux City itself has allocated $400,000 in matching funds through its Capital Improvement Program. And Ho-Chunk, Inc. gave an in-kind donation for Iowa's West Coast Initiative to collaborate with its in-house architecture firm, BluStone Architecture, to craft preliminary designs, renderings and cost estimates.

Iowa's West Coast Initiative's stated goal is, in part, to "increase entrepreneurial activity in northwest Iowa and support small business growth."