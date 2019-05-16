SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development on Thursday awarded grants totaling $351,946 to 31 non-profit organizations and governmental entities.
The individual grants ranged from $1,500 to $15,000.
MRHD, a non-profit that holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, collects a percentage of the casino revenues for distribution in the community.
“MRHD is privileged to provide much-needed funding that supports the important work of non-profits and governmental entities in Woodbury County,” MRHD President Dakin Schultz said. “We thank our partner, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City whose outstanding entertainment generates the source of this funding.”
Cyndi Hanson, chairperson of MRHD’s Grant Review Committee, announced the spring grant awards. Other members of MRHD’s Grant Review Committee are Larry Obermeyer, Jon Schuetz, Eddie Lofland, Schultz and Mike Collett.
The committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 31 recipient organizations. The committee’s recommendations received approval from MRHD’s full board of directors.
During Thursday's ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, grants were awarded in five categories -- Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education. They included:
Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism, total of $51,595
-- Pierson Library Friends, Inc. $13,415 for remodeling
-- Friends of Lewis & Clark Bicentennial, $1,500 for tourism printed materials
-- Quimby Fire Department, $10,181 for thermal imaging camera
-- City of Anthon, $15,000, for new ADA picnic tables
-- Floyd Slowpitch Softball, $11,499 for sun sails, play equipment and heaters
Human Services, Health Services, total of $139,205
-- Hospice of Siouxland, $5,000 for CPR equipment
-- City of Correctionville, $15,000 for Stryker Power Cot
-- Lutheran Services of Iowa, $11,650 for laptop computers/IPads
-- Friends of the Animal Shelter, $10,100 for cages for trailer
-- Department of Correctional Services, $5,000 for AED units with cases
-- MID-STEP Services, $15,000, recumbent tub and lift
-- Sergeant Bluff Community Garden, $3,600 for front end loader
-- Goodwill of the Great Plains, $6,960 for integrated day service equipment
-- Iowa Legal Aid, $15,000 to upgrade technology
-- Youth Sports Foundation, $7,650 for equipment and coaches’ training
-- Opportunities Unlimited, $15,000 for Dynavision D Visual Stimuli
-- Sioux City Community School District nurses, $14,245, for vision screener
-- Friends of the Sioux City Police Department, $15,000, thermo imaging and night vision
Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and Religious, total of $71,888
-- Sergeant Bluff Helping Hands Pantry, $15,000 for walk-in freezer
-- Sergeant Bluff Community United Methodist Church, $15,000 for ADA accessibility improvements
-- New Hope Community Church, $14,932 for audio and visual equipment
-- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, $15,000 for renovation and technology
-- Westminster Presbyterian Church, $3,000 for neighborhood food pantry
-- One Siouxland Community Foundation, $8,956 for art exhibit
Leisure, Cultural, Historical, total of $50,765
-- Green Valley Floyd Golf Corp., $15,000 to purchase 150 trees
-- Tri-state Revolution Soccer Club, $10,765 for automatic lawn mowers
-- Siouxland Institute of Film, $10,000 for event performance equipment
-- City of Pierson, $15,000 for outdoor wellness area
Education, total of $38,493
-- Girls Inc. of Sioux City, $15,000 for security cameras
-- Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District, $15,000 for Vernier probes and sensors
-- Briar Cliff University, $8,493 for an outdoor classroom.
Since its grant program began in 1994, MRHD has awarded 882 spring grants totaling more than $6 million. Thursday’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contribution to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to more than $37 million.