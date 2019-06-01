SIOUX CITY -- The Missouri River crested at 30.32 feet deep in the early hours Saturday morning, and river levels are expected to slowly decline over the coming days.
According to data from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the river is expected to hover just above 30 feet -- the lowest level of flood stage -- before gradually dropping below that level early Monday morning.
The Big Sioux River at Sioux City, which is also in flood stage, crested at 33.09 feet Saturday morning. Like the Missouri, the Big Sioux will remain above its flood stage, 32 feet, until early Monday morning.
Portions of the Sioux City riverfront, including some trees and grassy areas, were partly or entirely submerged Saturday morning.
In South Sioux City, parts of the soccer fields and Scenic Park Campground, where a berm was constructed to keep water away, remain flooded. Parks Director Gene Maffit said Saturday morning that he couldn't be sure at the moment how much damage the facilities may have sustained.
"I can tell you when I'm done," Maffit joked. "No, I really don't (know), because I don't know what kind of damage we're going to have. For one thing I don't know what the duration of this is going to be for sure, it looks like it's going to go down next week. How many trees we're going to lose and all that stuff, we don't know until it's over."
In its Saturday update on the flooding situation, Dakota Dunes told residents that evacuations will still be necessary should the river rise to 31 feet or above, which is currently not forecast.
Some communities in Northwest Iowa were experiencing major flooding as of Saturday morning, including Akron, where the Big Sioux River will remain above 20 feet, major flood stage, through Sunday morning.
According to NWS projections, at that river stage portions of Highway 48 could flood, as well as farm houses and thousands of acres of farm land.
Near Hawarden, the Big Sioux River will remain above major flood stage -- 27 feet -- until Sunday. At levels seen Saturday, the River Road would flood about 1 1/2 miles south of County Road 13, some farm houses on the South Dakota side of the river could be isolated by high waters and farmland on the South Dakota side would be flooded.
The Little Sioux River at Cherokee will remain in flood stage -- above 17 feet -- through at least Thursday morning. River levels on Saturday were nearing the point where Old Highway 5 East could begin to flood, as well as some homes, businesses, and roads in Cherokee.
Cherokee and Hawarden are under a flood warning until further notice, while Akron will be under a flood warning through Wednesday evening and North Sioux City until Monday night.
Current forecasts call for little precipitation over the next several days in Northwest Iowa, except for a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Monday night.