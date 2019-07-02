Water flows through the spillways of Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, S.D., in April. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that June runoff into the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City was above normal, and Gavins Point releases would remain high for several months.
Widespread and heavy rainfall in Nebraska and South Dakota helped lead to 8.7 million acre-feet of runoff into the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City in June, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. Average June runoff is 5.4 MAF.
The Iacinos from left, Aaron Iacino, Tera Iacino, and their children, Samuel Iacino, 11, Isabella Iacino, 13, and Tatiana Iacino, 9, watch the high water at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Joe Stanek of Sioux City looks at the rising Missouri River with his sons, Anthony, left, and Joseph, at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Joey Shockman of Jefferson, 14, and his mother Arlene Shockman walk the dog as the Missouri River takes over part of the parking lot at the boat ramp at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
High water at Big Sioux River is seen beneath Military Road Bridge at North Sioux City is shown Saturday. Flooding fears for communities along the Big Sioux eased Wednesday as the National Weather Service sharply lowered projected crests for the river.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were decreased from 75,000 cubic feet per second to 70,000 cfs last week, and will remain at that level for some time, John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, said Tuesday in a news release.
"We will maintain Gavins Point releases at this rate to continue evacuating water from the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system," Remus said.
The normal level for Gavins Point releases for this time of year is 30,000 cfs.
Runoff hit record levels in March and May, and April's runoff was the third highest in recorded history. With all that water, the corps is forecasting the 2019 runoff at 49.9 MAF, which would be the second-highest total ever recorded. The record is 61 MAF in 2011. Runoff in 2018 was 42.1 MAF.
Ben Ronfeldt, left, assistant Hornick Fire Chief, and Don Payne go door-to-door to evacuate residents Thursday in Hornick. An evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Woodbury County roads workers put up a barricade at the north edge of Main Street in Hornick, Iowa, on March 14 after an evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
A Woodbury County sheriff's deputy drives on Main Street Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa, after an evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Firefighters prepare to go door-to-door to warn people Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa, after an evacuation order for the town was issued. The evacuation was ordered after a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Ben Ronfeldt, center, assistant Hornick Fire Chief, Matt Andresen, left, and Don Payne, go door-to-door to evacuate residents Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Hornick, Iowa. An evacuation order for the town was issued when a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.
Law enforcement officers block the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and 1st Street in Moville on March 14 as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate the Woodbury County town. Nearly 400 county residents had registered for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as of Monday.
Zuri Vickery, 6, foreground, Tanner Mackey and Mackenzie Hamman, right, look at floodwaters Thursday, March 14, 2019, from the intersection of Miller Blvd and 1st Street in Moville, Iowa, as floodwaters from the West Fork of the Little Sioux River inundate the city.
The West Fork of the Little Sioux River is shown out of its banks March 14 north of Moville, Iowa. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted Iowa’s request for an extension of the registration deadline for flood victims in nine Iowa counties, including Woodbury and Monona, to apply for the federal Individual Assistance Program. The new deadline is July 16.
Aowa Creek is shown in Ponca, Neb. on Thursday. The swollen creek caused flooding of streets and residential basements in the south end of Ponca on Wednesday, but by Thursday much of the flooding had receded.
As of Monday, the amount of water stored in the Missouri River's six reservoirs was at 68 MAF, occupying 11.9 MAF of the 16.3 MAF of the system's flood storage capacity. Water storage in the system typically peaks in early July.
Because of high reservoir levels and forecasts of above-average runoff during the summer and fall, releases from all six dams will be above average for the next several months, possibly into November, the corps said.
