OMAHA -- Runoff into the Missouri River continued at rates well above average in July, leading to a forecast for the second-highest annual runoff total on record.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that storage in the six Missouri River reservoirs peaked on July 20, but water releases from the dams will remain well above average, possibly as late as November, because of continued high runoff.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, remain at 70,000 cubic feet per second, nearly twice the average rate for this time of year.
"We will maintain Gavins Point releases at this rate to continue evacuating water from the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, said Tuesday in a news release.
Widespread and heavy rainfall in the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City led to July runoff of 7 million acre-feet, more than twice the July average of 3.3 MAF. Areas of Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska received two to three times normal rainfall for the month.
The corps has raised the 2019 runoff forecast to 52.9 MAF, which would be the second-highest total in 121 years of record keeping. Runoff in 2019 was at 45.3 MAF through July 31, already surpassing the 2018 total of 42.1 MAF. The record is 61 MAF in 2011.
As of Thursday, system storage was 68 MAF, occupying 11.9 MAF of the 16.3 MAF of the system's flood storage capacity. Storage peaked at 68.5 MAF.