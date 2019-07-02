OMAHA -- Water continued to flow into the Missouri River at above-average rates in June, setting the pace for what could be the second-highest annual total in 121 years of record keeping.
Widespread and heavy rainfall in Nebraska and South Dakota helped lead to 8.7 million acre-feet of runoff into the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City in June, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. Average June runoff is 5.4 MAF.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were decreased from 75,000 cubic feet per second to 70,000 cfs last week, and will remain at that level for some time, John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, said Tuesday in a news release.
"We will maintain Gavins Point releases at this rate to continue evacuating water from the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system," Remus said.
The normal level for Gavins Point releases for this time of year is 30,000 cfs.
Runoff hit record levels in March and May, and April's runoff was the third highest in recorded history. With all that water, the corps is forecasting the 2019 runoff at 49.9 MAF, which would be the second-highest total ever recorded. The record is 61 MAF in 2011. Runoff in 2018 was 42.1 MAF.
As of Monday, the amount of water stored in the Missouri River's six reservoirs was at 68 MAF, occupying 11.9 MAF of the 16.3 MAF of the system's flood storage capacity. Water storage in the system typically peaks in early July.
Because of high reservoir levels and forecasts of above-average runoff during the summer and fall, releases from all six dams will be above average for the next several months, possibly into November, the corps said.