Missouri River runoff continues at below-average level

OMAHA -- Probably to no one's surprise, runoff into the upper Missouri River basin in September continued at below-average levels.

Dry conditions persisted throughout much of the river's region above Sioux City and resulted in runoff at 69 percent of average, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"We expect runoff to be below average during the remainder of the calendar year. Lower basin runoff has been below average as well," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division said Monday in a news release.

The corps decreased its 2020 runoff forecast to 30.2 million acre feet, 117 percent of the average annual runoff of 25.8 MAF.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, drought conditions continue to worsen across much of the upper basin.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were expected to be increased from 32,500 cubic feet per second to 33,000 cfs for the remainder of October.

As of Monday, storage in the six Missouri River reservoirs totaled 58.6 MAF, occupying 2.5 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone. The corps expects to have the total 16.3 MAF of flood storage available prior to the beginning of the 2021 runoff season. If runoff continues to be below normal as forecast, an additional 0.8 MAF of storage space could be available next year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.