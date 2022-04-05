Missouri River runoff continues at below-normal level

SIOUX CITY -- Runoff totals into the Missouri River above Sioux City continue to dip further below normal levels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday lowered the 2022 runoff forecast to 17.8 million acre-feet from 20.4 MAF after March runoff was just 1.5 MAF, 48% of average for the month.

"Runoff was well below normal due to dry soil conditions and well below normal precipitation across the entire Missouri River basin," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release. "Due to the lack of plains snowpack in 2022, below-average mountain snowpack and dry upper basin conditions, we expect upper Missouri River Basin runoff to be below average."

The annual forecast now calls for runoff at just 69% of normal levels for the year. The average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

This year's low runoff comes after the basin saw 15.2 MAF in runoff in 2021, the 10th lowest total in 123 years of record keeping.

Mountain snowpack that melts and feeds the Missouri River and its tributaries in the late spring and early summer is currently 71% to 75% of average. About 95% of the snowpack typically accumulates by this time and peaks near April 15.

Storage in the river's six reservoirs currently totals 48.4 MAF, 7.7 MAF below the system's flood control storage zone, which begins at 56.1 MAF and extends to 67.7 MAF, leaving extra room to store runoff from snowmelt and spring rains.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, have been increased to 22,500 cubic feet per second to provide water flow support for navigation downstream.

The corps will discuss conditions in the basin and how they will affect river operations at a public meeting at 4 p.m. April 12 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

