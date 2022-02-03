Missouri River runoff forecast remains below average

SIOUX CITY -- An above-average month for runoff did nothing to improve the 2022 forecast of below-normal runoff into the Missouri River.

January runoff into the river's upper basin above Sioux City was 0.9 million acre-feet, 111% of average, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers left the 2022 forecast at 21.7 MAF, 84% of the average of 25.8 MAF.

"Despite January's runoff being slightly above average, we expect 2022 runoff to remain below average," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

The 2022 forecast would be an improvement from the 15.2 MAF of runoff in 2021, the 10th lowest total in 123 years of record keeping.

Forecasts are based on current dry soil conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.

Mountain snowpack that melts and feeds the Missouri River and its tributaries in the late spring and early summer is currently 86% to 87% of normal for this time of year. About 60% of the snowpack typically accumulates by this time.

The continued low runoff and resulting low reservoir levels will prevent the corps from implementing a flow test from Fort Peck Reservoir in Montana that could benefit the endangered pallid sturgeon.

"Even if Mother Nature were to provide the necessary runoff in the next four-six weeks, there simply is not enough time to properly coordinate and communicate with our partners and stakeholders," Remus said.

Enough water remains in the six reservoirs to enable the corps to meet all system purposes, including flood control, navigation and water supply, Remus said.

"There is and will be enough water in the river to serve the water supply needs," Remus said.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be maintained at the winter release rate of 12,000 cubic feet per second unless adjustments are needed in response to ice formation on the river downstream of the dam.

