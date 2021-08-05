Missouri River runoff nearing historic lows

OMAHA -- The Missouri River basin above Sioux City could see one of its driest years on record if current drought conditions persist.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday reported July runoff into the basin was 34% of average and runoff above Fort Peck Dam in Montana was the lowest in 123 years of record keeping.

The corps lowered its 2021 runoff forecast from 15.6 million acre-feet to 14.6 MAF, 57% of average. That total would be the 10th driest year in the basin since 1898. The average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

"Reservoir inflows in July have been declining due to the warmer and drier conditions in the upper basin," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

As a result, less water is being stored in the river's six reservoirs.

As of Sunday, reservoir storage throughout the system was at 53.9 MAF, 2.2 MAF below the base of the annual flood control zone. Storage is expected to continue to decline during the rest of the year, the corps said.